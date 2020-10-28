Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas’ niece Valentina on birthday, shares a cute throwback pic

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Germany shooting for her upcoming film Matrix 4, wished Nick Jonas’ niece Valentina on the tiny tot’s birthday. She shared a throwback picture of her and the little girl.

The picture, which had been shared by Nick on Mother’s Day last year, showed Valentina being carried by Priyanka on her shoulders.

Priyanka is very particular about wishing family and friends on birthdays. A few days back, she had wished her good friend Tamanna Dutt with a video montage of the times they have spent together over the years and had written, “From being my roommate to my maid of honour.. we have been through so many ups and downs.. but always together. I miss celebrating you with you this year but pls know you are very loved. Happy birthday Tam! @tam2cul”.

Wishing her husband Nick on his birthday in September, Priyanka had written: “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas.”

Priyanka has been sharing a number of pictures from Germany. Sharing a picture with her pet Diana, she wrote: “Alles wird gut. Everything will be ok #IssaVibe. @diariesofdiana.” ‘Alles wird gut’ is German for ‘everything will be fine’, as she explained. She also shared a video of her playing golf at Golf und Land Club in Berlin and wrote: “In between ‘shots’ #PracticeMakesPerfect Thanks for your help @thlpntzk.”

Priyanka has a number of projects lined up -- she has a film on Ma Anand Sheela, which she will also co-produce. She will also be seen in two Netflix projects -- a superhero movie We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

