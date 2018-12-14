Producer Dinesh Vijan marries Pramita Tanwar, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana attend wedding. See pics
Dinesh Vijan, known for his films like Stree, Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Hindi Medium, chose to have a low-key function as he married Pramita Tanwar. See pics.bollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2018 11:37 IST
Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan married Dubai-based Pramita Tanwar at a private ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Even as the big fat Ambani wedding of Isha in Mumbai on December 12 hogged all the limelight, a day later Dinesh and Pramita got married in a subdued and low-key wedding which was attended by only close friends and family.
The wedding was attended by actors like Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma (of Fukrey fame), Raveena Tandon among others. The couple surprised all by throwing a pre-wedding function, which was attended by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan among others.
Dinesh, the man behind films like Stree, Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Finding Fanny, Badlapur and Hindi Medium, is the founder of Maddock Films. On Thursday Raveena and Varun had shared a number of pictures and video clips of the pre-wedding function, while on Friday, it was the turn of Aparshakti and Varun to do the same.
Check out all the pictures from their wedding here:
First Published: Dec 14, 2018 11:35 IST