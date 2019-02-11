Purab Kohli blessed with son, shares first pic

Bollywood actor Purab Kohli has revealed that he has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor shared the news on social media, with a photo of his son.

Purab said the baby has been named Osian Nur and posted a picture on his Instagram page. He also revealed that the son was born on January 26. “Balls of hair fuzzing up together. Hello #OsianNur #MySon 26/01/2019,” Purab captioned the photo of two of them.

Purab married his longtime girlfriend Lucy Payton in February last year. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Inaaya.

Talking about deciding to have a child in a live-in relationship, Purab had earlier told Hindustan Times, “My parents have always been supportive of my decisions. I understand that the decisions I have made with Lucy have shaken the foundations [of the] institution of marriage, but my family was evolved enough to accept us.”

Purab Kohli has featured in films like Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Rock On and My Brother...Nikhil. His 2014 film Jal was short-listed as an Oscars 2014 contender in the Best Picture Category and the Best Original Score Category. The film also received the National Film Award for Best Special Effects for the year 2013 at the 61st National Film Awards.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 13:15 IST