Queen actor Nayani Dixit accuses Vikas Bahl of harassment, says he offered to share a room with her

After Kangana Ranaut, Queen actor Nayani Dixit has accused director Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour during the film’s shoot. Her accusations come a few days after Bahl, a co-founder of Phantom Films, was accused by a former staff member of harassment.

Following this, Kangana Ranaut also revealed that Vikas “would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’.”

In Now another actor who an interview to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “Whatever the girl has accused Vikas Bahl is not at all wrong because he also tried his hand on me. I literally told him that ‘main tumhe maarungi if you do this again’. So I am sure he did the same with the girl in question as well.”

She also revealed that the director was rude to her at work after this. She explained, “Next day, when I came on the sets, something went wrong with my hair. I didn’t get it as it’s not my area of concern. But Vikas blasted me and he behaved very weird with me. Now when I look back, I realized that why this behaviour. Since he did not get a chance on me, he was taking revenge.”

She also recalled an incident where Vikas offered to share a room with her. She explained, “They kept us in a 2-star hotel. When I said that I am not comfortable, Vikas told me that he can share his room with me. Look at his audacity!”

She added, “We were shooting for the London Thumakda song and in the crew, there was a 21-year-old local Delhi girl who was in the costume department. Vikas flirted even with her and she was very uncomfortable and she later confided to me that why this person is always after me. Even Kangana Ranaut was witness to this drama and even she was taken aback. She remarked, ‘Tu pagal hai kya?’”

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 22:44 IST