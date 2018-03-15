Raazi new look: On her birthday, a burqa-clad Alia Bhatt signals her best film is yet to come. See pics

Early on Alia Bhatt’s birthday on Thursday, the actor and Karan Johar shared new photos from her upcoming film, Raazi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a period drama based around the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Vicky Kaushal is her co-star in the film.

Alia wears a grey-coloured burqa with her face exposed in the photo. She is looking away from the camera and wears a serious yet sombre look. With minimal makeup and only ear rings and nose stud for jewellery, she completes the average Kashmiri girl look. Alia has been growing as an actor with every film and she is expected to do justice to this serious drama set in the backdrop of war as well.

Alia wrote with the photos, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺️ SO...On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me.”

Her good friend and film’s producer, Karan Johar wrote, “On Alia’s 25th Birthday, here’s her look from RAAZI. Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! “

Raazi is based on the book, Harinder Sikka’s Calling Sehmat, which is about a Kashmiri girl who marries an Indian army officer. In February, Meghna shared the first look from Raazi. In that picture too, Alia is dressed in a cream-coloured sari (again with a minimal makeup), while Vicky dons a formal suit. They look lovingly at each other.

Talking about the film, Alia had earlier said, “I think in Raazi audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it.”

Vicky, who is paired opposite Alia, is excited to work with the Udta Punjab star, had said earlier, “Getting a chance to work with Alia Bhatt, inarguably one the finest actresses in our industry at the moment, is a big deal for me. I am really very excited to be a part of the film.”



Raazi is being produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

