Raazi song Ae Watan has Alia Bhatt training to plant bombs, spy. Watch video

The first song of Alia Bhatt’s next film Raazi has been released and you can’t help noticing the detailing. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is about a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani army official, played by Vicky Kaushal.

Though the song has most of the visuals from the trailer, but the song puts everything in a better perspective. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, Raazi presents Alia Bhatt as Indian spy in Pakistan. To get the job done, she has to be trained in the art of espionage.

With Shankar Mahadevan’s voice playing in the background, the audiences are teased with what spies are expected to know and how they train. From fist fights to planting a bomb, she does everything under Jaideep Ahlawat’s supervision who is playing the mastermind behind Alia’s plotting in Pakistan.

Written by Gulzar, the song definitely has a patriotic flavour which gets enhanced even more when Alia delivers the final dialogue of the 106-second video.

Alia Bhatt has impressed everybody with her choice of films in last couple of years. From playing an abducted girl suffering from Stockholm Syndrome in Highway to a gritty teenager in Dear Zindagi, she has shown a wide range in her films.

Read: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 makes Rs 243 cr and father Jackie can’t be prouder

With films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Brahmastra and Kalank lined up to release in coming months, she is only going to showcase more versatility.

Raazi is scheduled to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.