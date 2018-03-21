Race 3 Bobby Deol first look: Salman Khan introduces ‘main man’ Yash. See pic

Race 3 family is being built tweet by tweet, day by day. After Salman Khan promised that he will introduce the cast of the thriller this week, we have met his Sikander who is selfless over selfish, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Jessica who is all about raw power and Wednesday brought along Bobby Deol’s Yash who has been advertised as ‘main man’ by the superstar.

Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote with a photo of Bobby’s character, “Yash : The Main Man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @thedeol @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial.” Bobby shared Salman’s tweet and wrote, “When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEid.”

Earlier, Bobby had shared his makeover for the film. With the photo of his ripped body, Bobby had written, “When the hard work starts to show!! Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for the motivation .. #Race3.” Bobby had a rough time on professional front of late; his last film Poster Boyz also failed to make much of a noise at the box office.

Race 3 sees Remo D’Souza taking over as the director from Abbas-Mustan who made the first two iterations of the hit franchise. While first two films had Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, this time the film features Anil, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah other than Salman, Jessica and Bobby. The film releases on Eid this year.