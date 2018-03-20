Race 3 Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look: Salman Khan says she’s all about raw power. See pic

Salman Khan is as good as his word. After promising on Monday that he will introduce us to his Race 3 family (is it just us or does it remind you of a certain Vin Diesel in a blockbuster franchise called Fast & Furious), he is on the job. If Monday belonged to his Sikander – a man in a sharp suit who believes in being armed and dangerous – Tuesday has brought about Jacqueline Fernandez’s Jessica.

Salman wrote while introducing Jacqueline’s character, “Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial.” Jacqueline herself added, “...and power can be dangerous!! #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial.”

On Monday, Salman had tweeted about his Race 3 character, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial.”

Race 3 is being directed by Remo D’Souza while director duo Abbas-Mustan helmed the first two parts. While Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starred in both the iterations of Race, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film and John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol also form part of the cast. Race 3 releases on Eid this year on June 3.