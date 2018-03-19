Race 3 first look of Salman Khan: His name’s Sikander and he is ‘selfless over selfish’

One of Salman Khan’s characters had this as his tagline: “Dil me aata hu, samajh mei nahi”, and that about sums up the description he has given for his Race 3 character, Sikander. Salman is famously playing a grey character for the first time in the Remo D’Souza film and this will be the first time he will be appearing in the successful franchise.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan shared his first look from Race 3, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial.” The actor also shared his first look from the film and he is dressed in a sharp suit and pair of shades. He looks like a businessman and the black he is wearing may be just a coincidence or a giveaway to his character. He is also armed and miffed with something if the frown on his face is anything to go by.

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the Race franchise and Remo D’ Souza is helming the third. While Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starred in both the iterations of Race, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film and John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

The third installment of the Race franchise is produced by Salman Khan Films and Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. Other than Salman, the film is also starring Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem.

Race 3 will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.