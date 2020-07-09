e-paper
Radhika Apte as real-life British spy Noor Inayat Khan in A Call To Spy. See pic

Radhika Apte stars in A Call To Spy with Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic. It is about three female spies who worked for Winston Churchill during the World War II.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Radhika Apte as Noor Inayat Khan in A Call To Spy.
         

Radhika Apte has played a spy in her international project A Call To Spy, based on a true story. Radhika stars as British spy Noor Inayat Khan and has worked extremely hard to get the perfect look. She also donned a wig to add a new element to her character.

Radhika’s character is “a pacifist fighting in the war” who was a Brit born in Russia to an American mother and Indian Muslim father who was into Sufism and was raised in France. Noor was a part of Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s secret organization and operated under the name of Madeleine. Later, she was caught and died with her last word being ‘Liberté’ .

 

Director Lydia Dean Pilcher helped Radhika find a balance between all the information and finding the character. Radhika also feels blessed to portray someone in the World War. Call to Spy had its world premiere on June 21, 2019 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. It also stars Sarah Megan Thomas as Virginia Hall and Stana Katic as Vera Atkins.

For her upcoming project Radhika is all set to wow the audiences with Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the audiences cannot wait to see the popular pair on-screen work their magic once again.

