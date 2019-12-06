e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Radhya Takhtani helps mommy Esha Deol decorate Christmas tree. See pic

Esha Deol revealed in an Instagram post that her daughter Radhya helped her decorate their Christmas tree this year.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Esha Deol shared a picture of their Christmas tree, which Radhya helped to decorate.
Esha Deol shared a picture of their Christmas tree, which Radhya helped to decorate.
         

Christmas is almost here, and the festivities have begun early for Esha Deol and her family. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the beautifully decked up Christmas tree at her house and revealed that her daughter Radhya helped her decorate it.

She captioned it, “#christmastree at our home. This time was more fun as Radhya helped us decorate the tree #tistheseason #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @bharattakhtani3 #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear #december.”

 

Last year, Radhya dressed up as ‘baby Santa’. Esha had shared glimpses from their Christmas celebration on Instagram and wrote with the post, “When Radhya decided to be ‘baby Santa’ for her friends..... and suddenly saw chachu @dtakhtani turn up as ‘big Santa’.

 

She had also shared a picture of all their Christmas presents and written, “We cannot wait for Radhya to open all these lovely #christmaspresents #thankyou to all our lovely #friendsandfamily.”

 

Esha, who has been missing from the big screen for a while now, keeps her fans and Instagram followers updated about her life. She often shares adorable pictures of her family on the photoblogging site.

Last week, Esha shared a photo of her five-month-old daughter Miraya with husband Bharat Takhtani. “MIU baby #mirayatakhtani with her Dadaa #fatheranddaughter,” she captioned the adorable click.

 

Esha and Bharat became proud parents to Miraya on June 10 this year, while Radhya was born in 2017. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that both their names – Miraya and Radhya – have a Lord Krishna connection. “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together,” she said.

On the work front, Esha was last seen as a divorced chef in the short film Cakewalk, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
Do away with mercy plea for rapists of kids, says President Kovind
Do away with mercy plea for rapists of kids, says President Kovind
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
Congress leader hints at Rahul Gandhi’s return as party president
Congress leader hints at Rahul Gandhi’s return as party president
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

bollywood news