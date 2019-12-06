Radhya Takhtani helps mommy Esha Deol decorate Christmas tree. See pic

bollywood

Christmas is almost here, and the festivities have begun early for Esha Deol and her family. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the beautifully decked up Christmas tree at her house and revealed that her daughter Radhya helped her decorate it.

She captioned it, “#christmastree at our home. This time was more fun as Radhya helped us decorate the tree #tistheseason #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @bharattakhtani3 #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear #december.”

Last year, Radhya dressed up as ‘baby Santa’. Esha had shared glimpses from their Christmas celebration on Instagram and wrote with the post, “When Radhya decided to be ‘baby Santa’ for her friends..... and suddenly saw chachu @dtakhtani turn up as ‘big Santa’.

She had also shared a picture of all their Christmas presents and written, “We cannot wait for Radhya to open all these lovely #christmaspresents #thankyou to all our lovely #friendsandfamily.”

Esha, who has been missing from the big screen for a while now, keeps her fans and Instagram followers updated about her life. She often shares adorable pictures of her family on the photoblogging site.

Last week, Esha shared a photo of her five-month-old daughter Miraya with husband Bharat Takhtani. “MIU baby #mirayatakhtani with her Dadaa #fatheranddaughter,” she captioned the adorable click.

Esha and Bharat became proud parents to Miraya on June 10 this year, while Radhya was born in 2017. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that both their names – Miraya and Radhya – have a Lord Krishna connection. “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together,” she said.

On the work front, Esha was last seen as a divorced chef in the short film Cakewalk, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

