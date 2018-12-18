Raj Kumar Gupta: My next film, India’s Most Wanted, has nothing to do with the TV show with the same name

After the success of Raid, Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film has been the talking point of the town. Interestingly, the filmmaker has finished shooting for the espionage thriller titled India’s Most Wanted and the movie is on the editing table. But what’s bothering him is how the name of the film is being compared to a TV show by the same name.

“I have been telling this to those who are confusing two things. My film has nothing to do with the show. It’s an espionage thriller that is inspired from true event, how one of India’s most notorious terrorists was caught without firing a single bullet,” says the director.

It took him three years to make the film. When asked about the same, Raj Kumar shares that it’s a sensitive subject that required proper research and execution. And that he is happy with the final product. “The subject is close to my heart and something that I wanted to do for a long time. I took time in terms of writing the film, deciding on the cast and then it was held for a year and Raid happened. I did not want to rush into the film and spoil it,” he adds.

Raj Kumar praises Arjun Kapoor for having done a good job with the film. “We have been thinking of working together for long. So as soon as Raid got over we discussed this and started working. Arjun had done a very good job and we have finished the film on time. I am happy with the way the film has turned out. Hopefully we will be able to release it next year again on time and the audience won’t be disappointed,” he says.

Regarding the satisfaction from the success of his last Bollywood film, Raid, again based on a real-life event and starring Ajay Devgn, Raj Kumar adds, “I don’t look at it in a different manner. You always make a film that you want to make, whether it clicks or works with the audience or not depends on them. I want to keep my head down and continue working hard.”

