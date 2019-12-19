Rajinikanth starts shooting for Thalaivar 168 in Hyderabad, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth is in no mood to slow down. With Darbar just weeks away from release, the 70-year-old star on Thursday began shooting for his next yet-untitled project in Hyderabad.

Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the project marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Rajinikanth was spotted on the sets when a picture clicked by composer D Imman was shared online. It immediately went viral. “Met the man of simplicity, our dear Rajinikanth sir on the first day of shoot today which had commenced with a song. His positive words about the song were so encouraging. What an aura! What an energy this man spills to the world around him! Breathtaking,” Imman tweeted.

The project, being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu in key roles. The film was officially launched last week in Chennai in a low-key affair. The film is already confirmed as Diwali 2020 release. The makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of his next film Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, sees the veteran return to playing a cop after 25 years.

The first-look poster of Darbar was released a few months ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations high.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

There are also reports that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss might reunite for another project next year. While shooting for Darbar, it is said that Murugadoss impressed Rajinikanth with a story idea which might get made into a film.

