e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Regional Movies

Rajinikanth’s next film with Siva gets launched with a pooja, see pic

Actor Rajinikanth’s next Tamil project, currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, was launched in a ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Actor Rajinikanth meets differently-abled painter Pranav, in Chennai on Monday.
Actor Rajinikanth meets differently-abled painter Pranav, in Chennai on Monday.
         

Actor Rajinikanth’s next Tamil project, currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, was launched in a ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday. The launch ceremony was attended by Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbhu and director Siva among others.

On Tuesday, the makers announced that Keerthy Suresh and yesteryear actors Meena and Khushbu have been signed to play key roles in the film, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Apparently, Meena has been signed as one of the leading ladies. She reunites with Rajinikanth after two decades. They had previously worked together in films such as Yajaman, Muthu and Veera.

Hindustantimes

A reigning star of the 90s and early 2000, Meena has worked opposite all the leading southern stars. She was last seen in Telugu film Saakshyam, in which she played actor Bellamkonda Srinivas’s mother. Even Khushbu has worked with Rajinikanth as heroine in quite a few films.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Siva, who is basking in the success of Ajith’s Viswasam which released earlier this year and went on to strike gold at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of his next film Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, sees the 68-year-old star return to playing a cop after 25 years.

The first look poster of Darbar was released a few months ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Suniel Shetty as the primary antagonist. Actors Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies