Rajinikanth’s next film with Siva gets launched with a pooja, see pic

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:57 IST

Actor Rajinikanth’s next Tamil project, currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, was launched in a ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday. The launch ceremony was attended by Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbhu and director Siva among others.

On Tuesday, the makers announced that Keerthy Suresh and yesteryear actors Meena and Khushbu have been signed to play key roles in the film, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Apparently, Meena has been signed as one of the leading ladies. She reunites with Rajinikanth after two decades. They had previously worked together in films such as Yajaman, Muthu and Veera.

A reigning star of the 90s and early 2000, Meena has worked opposite all the leading southern stars. She was last seen in Telugu film Saakshyam, in which she played actor Bellamkonda Srinivas’s mother. Even Khushbu has worked with Rajinikanth as heroine in quite a few films.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Siva, who is basking in the success of Ajith’s Viswasam which released earlier this year and went on to strike gold at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of his next film Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, sees the 68-year-old star return to playing a cop after 25 years.

The first look poster of Darbar was released a few months ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Suniel Shetty as the primary antagonist. Actors Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

