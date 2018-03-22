Rajkummar Rao denies walking out of a film that also stars Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Rajkummar Rao denies walking out of a film directed by Nitesh Tiwari (who directed Dangal, 2016), and says that he was never offered such a film in the first place, and he has no idea where such stories come from.

According to certain reports, Rajkummar didn’t wish to be a part of this two-hero film, which also stars his Kai Po Che (2013) co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Both of them had been relatively new in Bollywood when they did Kai Po Che and now both have created their own spaces in the industry.

“I have immense respect for Nitesh sir and really admire his work,” says Rajkummar. “He’s one of my closest friends in the industry, with whom I can have a heart-to-heart chat. We never met for the said film; I don’t know from where these stories are coming.”

The actor is a self-proclaimed fan of the Dangal director and says that he’d snap up a chance to work with Tiwari, if and when it comes. “As a fan, I can’t wait to watch his films and am sure this one will be wonderful as well. Can’t wait to collaborate with him on something soon,” he says.

The reports have been suggesting that Rajkummar wasn’t comfortable with playing a second lead to Sushant, but for the former, a good collaboration always means a big ‘yes’.

Rajkummar says, “Kai Po Che is a really special film for all of us, and I keep getting messages on social media handles that we all should collaborate again. I’m sure that both me and Sushant will collaborate on something exciting very soon.”

