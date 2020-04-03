e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ram Gopal Varma says he joked about being coronavirus-positive as he was bored: ‘I knew I would get trolled’

Ram Gopal Varma says he joked about being coronavirus-positive as he was bored: ‘I knew I would get trolled’

Ram Gopal Varma has explained his tweets where he ‘joked’ about being infected with coronavirus and claimed he was only ‘trying to make light of a grim situation’.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ram Gopal Varma explains his tweets on Covid 19.
Ram Gopal Varma explains his tweets on Covid 19.
         

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently posted a “joke” wherein he said he had tested positive for coronavirus, has now claimed he did so because he was bored. Asked if he did not think about hurting sentiments, he said in an interview, “I [put out the tweet] because I was getting bored.”

Ram Gopal told Mid Day, “The only way to remain sane in such a [grim] situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression. I knew I would get trolled for it. I believe a complaint has been filed against me for spreading false information. But it was meant as an April Fool joke, nothing else.”

Earlier this week, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona.” However, he soon followed it up with a clarification and said, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.”

 

 

 

RGV, who is reportedly inside his Hyderabad office amid the complete lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, has also come up with a song titled Kanipinchani Purugu Corona. The filmmaker has sung, written and edited the song. Sharing it, he wrote on Twitter, “He not only sang it but wrote the lyrics as well. “FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY.”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor’s family says she complained after doctors asked her to change into medical gown behind curtain, dismisses starry tantrums claim

 

 

RGV has also been receiving immense response to his song. He said it was trending well on YouTube, “Corona at no.1 and corona song trending at no.2 https://youtu.be/EFzOA0-jfOo. This is not April Fool ..My purugu song in 3 hours crossed the TFI celebrity song of 3 days views ..Why why why ??”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
Covid 19 Live: Malaria drug may raise heart problem risks, scientists say
Covid 19 Live: Malaria drug may raise heart problem risks, scientists say
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 lockdown with eminent sports personalities
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 lockdown with eminent sports personalities
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news