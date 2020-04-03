Ram Gopal Varma says he joked about being coronavirus-positive as he was bored: ‘I knew I would get trolled’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:48 IST

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently posted a “joke” wherein he said he had tested positive for coronavirus, has now claimed he did so because he was bored. Asked if he did not think about hurting sentiments, he said in an interview, “I [put out the tweet] because I was getting bored.”

Ram Gopal told Mid Day, “The only way to remain sane in such a [grim] situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression. I knew I would get trolled for it. I believe a complaint has been filed against me for spreading false information. But it was meant as an April Fool joke, nothing else.”

Earlier this week, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona.” However, he soon followed it up with a clarification and said, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.”

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke 😳 it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

RGV, who is reportedly inside his Hyderabad office amid the complete lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, has also come up with a song titled Kanipinchani Purugu Corona. The filmmaker has sung, written and edited the song. Sharing it, he wrote on Twitter, “He not only sang it but wrote the lyrics as well. “FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY.”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor’s family says she complained after doctors asked her to change into medical gown behind curtain, dismisses starry tantrums claim

Corona at no.1 and corona song trending at no.2 https://t.co/Mo51YkXsta pic.twitter.com/lpKWdb1ZCP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 2, 2020

This is not April Fool ..My purugu song in 3 hours crossed the TFI celebrity song of 3 days views ..Why why why ??? https://t.co/Mo51YkXsta pic.twitter.com/af9ZRMkk9a — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

RGV has also been receiving immense response to his song. He said it was trending well on YouTube, “Corona at no.1 and corona song trending at no.2 https://youtu.be/EFzOA0-jfOo. This is not April Fool ..My purugu song in 3 hours crossed the TFI celebrity song of 3 days views ..Why why why ??”

Follow @htshowbiz for more