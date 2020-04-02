Tom Hanks says ‘terribly sad’ as singer Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus, Ram Gopal Varma jokes he’s Covid-19 positive

bollywood

Pratyusha Banerjee’s father makes garland for her portrait on 4th death anniversary, says ‘couldn’t get flowers’ amid lockdown

Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents are still fighting to get justice for their daughter who was found dead in April, 2016 at her rented apartment in Goregaon. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked for abetting her suicide. On her fourth death anniversary, her father Shankar Banerjee revealed he couldn’t find a garland for his daughter’s portrait amid lockdown.

Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he tested positive for the coronavirus, causing panic among his followers and well-wishers. “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” he wrote on Twitter. However, minutes later, Varma clarified in another tweet that his coronavirus diagnosis was an April Fool’s joke.

Grammy-winning singer Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus, Tom Hanks mourns death: ‘Terribly sad today’

Adam Schlesinger, the Grammy and Emmy-winning singer and songwriter best known for rock band Fountains Of Wayne, has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, reports Variety. He was 52. Actor Tom Hanks, who was also recently diagnosed with coronavirus, confirmed his death on Twitter.

On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, his 5 most hilarious episodes that will leave you in splits once again

Comedian Kapil Sharma turns 39 on April 2 and to celebrate his big day, we have the perfect treat for all his fans. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show, in its various avatars, is among the most popular comedy chat shows on Indian television and we have compiled a list of the five most hilarious and awesome episodes from it. So on Kapil Sharma’s birthday, strap in and make sure you had a light meal because these videos will make your tummy hurt from laughing out loud.

Sethum Aayiram Pon review: A heartwarming tale of life, death and everything in between

Debutant filmmaker Anand Ravichandran’s Sethum Aayiram Pon is a nuanced, heartfelt tribute to ‘oppari’ - the fading art form of mourning the dead, a village tradition. It’s a heartwarming drama that explores the love-hate relationship between a grandmother (Srilekha Rajendran), who firmly believes in her roots, and her granddaughter Meera (Nivedhithaa Sathish), a 23-year-old makeup artiste from the city. The film, without getting melodramatic, talks about the need to keep differences asides when it comes to building and maintaining relationships while talking about life, death and everything in between.

