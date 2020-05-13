e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj gets heartfelt wishes from friend Sonam Kapoor: ‘He better make you happy’

Sonam Kapoor is happy for her friend Miheeka Bajaj who got engaged to actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 13:54 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Sonam Kapoor and her family are overjoyed at friend Miheeka Bajaj’s engagement to actor Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali actor made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Sonam, who is a longtime friend of Miheeka, shared the announcement picture of the couple on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana!” wrote Sonam in her congratulatory message.”

Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan also congratulated the couple. “The best quarantine news ever. Congratulations my baby Miheeka in these dark times you found your light. @ranadaggubati what a lucky guy. #lovelockdown #itsbetterinhyd,” wrote Rhea in her message for the two.

Anil commented on Rana’s announcement post, “Congratulations my hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you,” he wrote.

 

And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj

Sharing a photo with his fiance, the actor wrote on Instagram: “And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj”. He used a red heart emoji along with his caption. Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Actor Samantha Akkineni commented: “Dead... died”. Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared “congratulations”.

Miheeka Bajaj is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai. While fans are super happy for the couple, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon.

