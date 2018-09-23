Ranbir Kapoor leads Kapoor family at final Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studio. See pics, videos

Ranbir Kapoor, his father, actor Rishi Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family arrived for what could potentially be the last Ganpati Visarjan ceremony at the iconic RK Studio, which the Kapoor family recently announced they were selling. Pictures and videos of the father-son duo were shared online.

In a couple of videos shared by online, Ranbir, who recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, can be seen in a white shirt and jeans. Rishi is dressed in a blue T-shirt and brown pants. Both Kapoors were wearing dark glasses. They were surrounded by fans the moment they stepped out of their car.

Rishi’s brothers, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor were also present for the ceremony. See pictures here:

The Kapoor family in discussion. (Viral Bhayani)

Rishi Kapoor greets the crowds at the RK Studio. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor thronged by fans at RK Studio. (Viral Bhayani)

The Kapoor family in August confirmed that they had jointly decided to sell the RK Studio, founded by Raj Kapoor.

RK Studio went up for sale after it was gutted in a massive fire in 2017. Rishi told Mumbai Mirror that the family took the decision to sell the property collectively. “For a while, we did juggle with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality it isn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes. We Kapoors are very emotional lot but then… The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision. Even before the fire, for years RK Studio had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts,” he told the daily.

His brother, Randhir Kapoor told the Quint that it was no longer financially feasible to maintain the property. “With the state of the roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot in this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we have decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there’s no other way,” he said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 15:33 IST