Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani at Sanju teaser launch. See pics

The much-awaited teaser of the Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju was released on Tuesday, and as expected, it went viral within minutes.

The teaser launch event of Sanju saw many of Bollywood’s established names sharing the dais.

At the event, Ranbir said, “I was always a Sanjay Dutt fan. So for me, it was like a fan trying to play his icon on-screen. The hardest thing was to give confidence to myself that I can play this man... I did not have the confidence, the courage, understanding or the acting chops to do it.”

Ranbir Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani at the teaser launch of Sanjay Dutt's biopic. (IANS)

He further said, “The whole script shocked me. I knew a different Sanjay Dutt. I have known him as a family friend. He has always treated me like a younger brother and I have also been his fan. But when I read about his life, it was shocking to me.”

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani at the teaser launch event. (IANS)

Ranbit highlighted some of the major events in Dutt’s life. “His whole drug phase, the passing away of his mother two-three days before the premiere of his film, the controversy with terrorism, guns, his relationship with his father, best friend, the women in his life, all this was shocking to me.”

Ranbir Kapoor gesturing towards the media.

Ranbir was accompanied by film’s producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and director, Rajkumar Hirani, on the stage.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra speaking at the event. (IANS)

Sanju is scheduled to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.