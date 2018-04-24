Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani at Sanju teaser launch. See pics
Rajkumar Hirani has come up with a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in which Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead role.bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2018 21:08 IST
The much-awaited teaser of the Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju was released on Tuesday, and as expected, it went viral within minutes.
The teaser launch event of Sanju saw many of Bollywood’s established names sharing the dais.
At the event, Ranbir said, “I was always a Sanjay Dutt fan. So for me, it was like a fan trying to play his icon on-screen. The hardest thing was to give confidence to myself that I can play this man... I did not have the confidence, the courage, understanding or the acting chops to do it.”
He further said, “The whole script shocked me. I knew a different Sanjay Dutt. I have known him as a family friend. He has always treated me like a younger brother and I have also been his fan. But when I read about his life, it was shocking to me.”
Ranbit highlighted some of the major events in Dutt’s life. “His whole drug phase, the passing away of his mother two-three days before the premiere of his film, the controversy with terrorism, guns, his relationship with his father, best friend, the women in his life, all this was shocking to me.”
Ranbir was accompanied by film’s producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and director, Rajkumar Hirani, on the stage.
Sanju is scheduled to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.