Ranbir Kapoor serenades Deepika Padukone, they dance to their hits. Watch videos

Bollywood heartthrobs, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, were at a function in Mumbai recently and created quite a flutter. Together, they danced to songs from Ranbir’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Balam Pichkaari from their film together, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Matargashti from Tamasha. What’s more, Deepika taught few people from the audience the steps from her hit Lungi Dance (Chennai Express).

Ranbir joined in too in the Lungi Dance revelry.

Videos from the event have since gone viral. In one, we can see Ranbir going down on his knees and serenading ex-flame Deepika with the lines, “Hai tu hi meri manzil, Tere bina guzara... Ae dil hai mushkil” from the Karan Johar-directed film of the same name.

Later they moved to the beats of Matargashti and then to Balam Pichkaari.

Ranbir was obviously in full flow as he also danced to Channa Mereye (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani).

While Deepika was dressed casually in blue flared jeans and yellow blouse, Ranbir had turned up in a dark blue suit. Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh too were part of the function, reports DNA.

Deepika and Ranbir were once the ‘It’ couple of Bollywood -- immensely glamorous and equally successful. What’s more was that their off-screen chemistry often translated into success onscreen. The proof being the success of their films like Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

However, they were not meant to be together and soon parted ways. The fact that they still maintain a cordial relationship even after their spilt and have successfully worked in films together is proof for their maturity and goodwill.

