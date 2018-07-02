Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh led a Bollywood flash mob at Akash Ambani engagement party. See pic, videos

The engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to Shloka Mehta on Saturday was the event of the year. The glitzy do had who’s who of India rubbing shoulders with each other. While we brought you Shah Rukh Khan attending the bash with son Aryan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at the event, here is a photo that is going to make Monday better.

Apparently, at some point in the evening, the Bollywood stars decided to join the Ambani family on the elaborate stage –there are Sanjay Leela Bhansali sets that look bland in comparison – and give an impromptu dance performance.

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among several others, did a Bollywood flash mob, leaving the guests pleasantly surprised. The song they danced to was Gal Mithi from Ayesha and we have the photos and videos here for your viewing pleasure.

King Khan takes the center stage to make it a memorable night for everyone.@aliaa08 , @arjunk26 , #RanbirKapoor and others join him on 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi' at #akashshlokaengagement ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DQE1BmmKk8 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 30, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the Ambani-Mehta engagement pic.twitter.com/YkXA2pEerU — Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) July 1, 2018

In March, Akash had exchanged rings with Shloka, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, at an informal ceremony in Goa. While the Ambani family is yet to confirm the date, reports suggest the wedding may happen sometime this year.

The luxurious 27-floor Antillia was beautifully decorated for the engagement ceremony on Saturday, June 30. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, his mom Neetu Singh, Ayan Mukherji, Shraddha Kapoor, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted dazzling in traditional attires. Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan Khan came with his mother Gauri Khan. Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, lyricist Javed Akhtar were also in attendance.