Top moments from Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement. Watch videos

The engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Saturday evening was a star-studded event. Almost every big Bollywood actor was present at Antillia, the Ambani residence.Everyone from Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan were in attendance at the venue.

Akash and Shloka, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, had exchanged rings at an informal ceremony in Goa in March. While the wedding is expected to happen sometime this year, the Ambani family is yet to confirm the date.

While Akash opted for a royal sherwani in the shade of maroon, bride-to-be Shloka looked stunning in a pink and grey Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla embellished lehenga, with simple, yet elegant jewellery to match the outfit.

The luxurious 27-floor Antillia was beautifully decorated for the ceremony. The highlight of the evening was Laduree, the French luxury bakery and sweets maker house known for their macarons.

Though a lot happened at the engagement ceremony, here’s a list of the top moments from the party.

Nita Ambani, Isha and the whole of Bollywood dancing together:

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar reuniting with broad smiles:

Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani pouting together:

Harshdeep Kaur singing for the guests:

Shahid Kapoor caressing Mira Rajput’s hair:

