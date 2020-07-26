Randeep Hooda: ‘Mental health is an issue we have culturally looked down upon’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has talked extensively about mental health and the need to have conversations around it.

Speaking at the India Today e-Mind Rocks 2020, Randeep said, “Mental health is an issue we have culturally looked down upon. It is also not so common as it is in the West because of our close-knit family structure or neighbourhood communities. It is slowly coming into focus because of people from fragmented families. There are lots of people who suffer from mental health issues but nobody really knows about it. But I am glad that we are having a conversation about it,” adding that he loves being with his horses. “Staying around my horses keeps me calm. It is a proven fact that even people who suffer from cerebral palsy show a significant improvement when they are on or around a horse. Horse exude a very positive energy field. I have got five of them so I am overly charged.”

An avid animal lover, Randeep has been raising awareness about wildlife and the environment in the recent past and was recently seen on a Discovery show about the lifestyle changes that can help preserve the environment.

Randeep further talked about the importance of helping others, doing things one loves and, if needed, getting medical help as well. “Sometimes doing little things for others and making them happy could really help you out in the low ebbs of the tide. It’s really important to talk about it and do things that make you happy, whether it is watching a movie or eating ice cream. But if it has reached the stage of chemical imbalance, then it needs to be treated, perhaps even seek medication. But the point is, have you taken steps to consciously not isolate yourself, gotten away from gadgets and social media, taken steps to get closer to nature? If somebody is in such a state, their friend should constantly keep in touch with them, so communication should be constant. If the situation still persists, please go see a doctor. There is no shame in that.”

Randeep was recently seen in Netflix’s Extraction where he was seen with Chris Hemsworth. It was directed by Sam Hargrave (in his feature debut) and written by Joe Russo.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last month started a conversation around mental health and the need to address it. Sushant died by suicide June 14 and was suffering from depression. Mumbai cops are investigating the reasons behind Sushant’s death and around 30 people have been questioned in the matter.

