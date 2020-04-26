Randeep Hooda uses Extraction to deliver important Covid-19 message: ‘Don’t step out or...’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:31 IST

Actor Randeep Hooda made his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction earlier this week. On Sunday, he posted a still from the film and warned all against stepping out during coronavirus crisis.

He wrote on Instagram, “Only if this boy hadn’t stepped out! Don’t step out or.... #Extraction #Lockdown” The still shows Randeep rescuing a teenage boy, in what appears to be an intricate action sequence from the film.

Australian Jasin Boland, who was associated with the film, wrote in the comments section “Love this shot! I remember that day well!” while Special Ops actor, model Muzamil Ibrahim, wrote, “Loving it bro @randeephooda.”

Speaking about the film, Randeep had earlier told IANS, “I was glad to get the movie on two to three levels. I got to feature as the first Indian male actor doing action in a Hollywood film. Breaking the stereotypes of IT professionals, millionaires or comic relief in a film. It was great that I was able to break that barrier.”

He had continued: “I haven’t done hand to hand action much. I have an action image but haven’t done much action (on screen). So, this was a new thing. It was a new territory for me as an actor, to be able to use other factors as an actor and not just drama, and to be able to use my body and to be able to learn new things. I really enjoyed it... And feeling safe while doing it because they were so well prepared. I was elated and grateful that I got to do this part.”

In the film, Saju is the one who brings Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake on board for the extraction of his boss’ child.

In Bollywood, Randeep was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the past. Randeep shares a warm relationship with director Imtiaz, having previously worked with him in Highway (2014). His role is similar to the one Rishi Kapoor played in Saif Ali khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Before the lockdown was announced, Randeep had also been shooting for Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep plays the principle villain in the film. In March this year, he had injured himself and suffered a knee injury during shoot. “A selfie after a good run... Trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of #radhe #saturdayselfie #action #movie,” Randeep wrote on social media alongside his photo.

