Rangoli Chandel, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt react to Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit acting: ‘Must understand her dilemma’

Actor Zaira Wasim’s decision to ‘dissociate’ herself from acting has rattled social media. She took to her accounts on Sunday to reveal “…This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘Imaan’ (a Muslim’s steadfast path in Allah’s devotion). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my Imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened.”

Zaira had made her debut with Dangal alongside Aamir Khan in 2016. Her struggle with coping as an actor started the following year, when she had written on social media, “..I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there.”

What followed next was a molestation episode aboard a plane, which she had revealed in a video soon after she deboarded. Zaira again mad it to the headlines when she revealed in May last year, that she has been suffering from depression since the age of 15. The actor from Srinagar had written on Instagram that she has sometimes popped five anti-depressants everyday, faced anxiety attacks, was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night, felt empty, restless, anxious and hallucinated, apart from having sore limbs from sleeping too much or not being able to sleep for weeks. We talk to some industry insiders to gauge their mood after Zaira’s decision:

Rangoli Chandel

People should stop lashing out at Zaira Wasim and try and understand her inner conflicts, what is a kid supposed to do if a religion forbids you from singing, dancing, imitating or depicting life? Rather than bullying her we must understand her dilemma. In Hinduism especially Bhakti is all filled with devotional songs and dances, Kathak was a dance form for temples, Mugals brought it to darbars. We need to understand in Hinduism we need not follow any God we can form a God of our choice which is called Isht Devta which means Personal God, today’s day and age we need to personalise realigion and not follow what was established thousands years ago.

Hansal Mehta

Zaira came into the industry very early, and it’s not an easy place. There is a lot of pressure. She has eventually made a choice, and we have to respect it. We turn to religion as a means of solace. One has to also look at things beyond… her decision to quit might be driven by pressure, by her own state of mind. Hopefully this will give her peace and help her focus on her life in a better way.

Vivek Agnihotri

She’s an independent individual, who is cutting her wings, shackling herself, it’s a dangerous trend. This is more than regressive.I believe it’s time for all progressive Muslims to come out and condemn this. All top Muslim stars must condemn it. If you really find peace by quitting arts, then you need to save lives of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir, there’s no peace in their lives, or the hundreds of Muslims in the field of art and culture.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub

She is a very good actor and I feel if she does not want to work then it will be a loss to the industry. The day before I had got a call from someone, who was telling me that it’s not her decision… But I really don’t know any more than that. Also I am not in India right now and could only finish reading the first two pages of her post.

Pooja Bhatt

Zaira should be given her space to choose from. She acted, she entertained us, it was wonderful. Now she chooses not to, so wish her well and wish her peace. I hope she finds what she is seeking. But whether it was childish of her to take such a decision or made this choice out of some pressure or influence, it is all under speculation.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 10:54 IST