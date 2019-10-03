e-paper
Ranveer Singh gifts himself a Rs 3 cr Lamborghini, goes for a spin. See pics

Ranveer Singh was seen driving a red Lamborghini Urus in Mumbai on Thursday. He even wore a red velvet hat while taking it on its maiden drive.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh drives his new Lamborghini in Mumbai.
Ranveer Singh drives his new Lamborghini in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Ranveer Singh has bought a new mean machine and was seen drivig the red car on Mumbai roads. The actor is now the owner of a red Lamborghini Urus and was spotted in a jolly mood as he took to the steering wheel in a matching velvet hat.

The stylish car comes at a price of around Rs 3 crore in India and is called world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle. It was spotted without a permanent registration number as the actor took it out on its maiden ride.

Ranveer Singh takes his Lamborghini for its maiden drive.
Ranveer Singh takes his Lamborghini for its maiden drive. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ranveer Singh takes his Lamborghini for a drive.
Ranveer Singh takes his Lamborghini for a drive. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ranveer Singh at his residence.
Ranveer Singh at his residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer was spotted during the day at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. He was in sky blue pants and hoodie along with quirky shades and had a boombox by his side. His wife and actor Deepika Padukone was also seen in the city at a dubbing studio. She was in a vest and loose denims with a beige overcoat.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. ( Varinder Chawla )

The couple have a lot to celebrate this year. While Ranveer’s Gully Boy has been announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars, Deepika is the only Bollywood actress to have made it to the Business of Fashion list.

Ranveer and Deepika had recently made headlines with their fun banter on Instagram. As Deepika shared snaps of her school reportcards, one of which said, “Deepika must learn to follow instructions,” Ranveer had commented, “Yes, teacher. I agree.” Deepika, too, replied to him in the same tone and wrote, “You ain’t getting dinner tonight.”

Also read: Have you seen latest pics of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra?

Ranveer and Deepika had returned from the UK a few weeks ago after wrapping the shooting of their upcoming film, ‘83. Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in the film whereas Deepika will be seen as his wife, Romi Dev. This is their fourth film together after three successful Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:02 IST

