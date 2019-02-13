Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy and her parents feature in Deepika Padukone’s Valentine’s Day plans

Actor Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her first Valentine’s Day after marriage watching her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s new release, Gully Boy. Interacting with the media at an award event on Tuesday, Deepika said: “I think I am going to watch Gully Boy, which releases on Valentine’s Day. Also my parents will be in town, so will be spending the day with them.”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November 2018. While Ranveer has already delivered a hit in Simmba after the wedding, Deepika has announced her next film, Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak that is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Asked about the film, Deepika said: “I can’t reveal much. I can just say that we have already started preparation. In fact we will start filming from next month.”

Deepika said she has not imposed any rules or regulation on Ranveer. “I think whatever rules I have followed for myself, I think he should follow too, not out of compulsion. It must be more out of discipline because I think the more successful you get and the more busy you get, you tend to forget taking care of yourself. So for me, it’s important to get enough sleep and to eat well all for the right reasons.”

Zoya Akthar directorial Gully Boy features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 13:57 IST