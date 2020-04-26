e-paper
Ranveer Singh's 83 heading straight to OTT due to lockdown? Reliance Entertainment clears rumours

Ranveer Singh’s 83 heading straight to OTT due to lockdown? Reliance Entertainment clears rumours

Ranveer Singh’s 83 makers are not looking to release the film straight to streaming platforms amid the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev in 83. Deepika Padukone plays the cricketer's wife Romi.
Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev in 83. Deepika Padukone plays the cricketer's wife Romi.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 is among the many Bollywood projects affected by the coronavirus lockdown. It was supposed to release in April but has been put on hold indefinitely.

Recent rumours suggested that the film may just release straight to a streaming platform soon. However, the film’s producers have refuted the same. Speaking to PTI, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said the makers are not looking in that direction for another six months at least.

 

“There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry.

“Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call,” he said.

He added that the VFX and post production work of 83 is still pending. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, was set to be released April 10. There have been reports about a big OTT platform offering Rs 143 crore to the makers of 83.

The film chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jivaa, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

