e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh’s latest shirtless pictures set the temperatures soaring, see them here

Ranveer Singh’s latest shirtless pictures set the temperatures soaring, see them here

Actor Ranveer Singh on Sunday posted a bunch of shirtless selfies of himself. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh has been in self-isolation with wife Deepika Padukone in Mumbai.
Ranveer Singh has been in self-isolation with wife Deepika Padukone in Mumbai.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh on Sunday shared a bunch of shirtless pictures of himself on Instagram. Looks like it was a post-workout photoshoot.

A collection of four pictures show closeup shots of the actor with his chiselled frame clearly visible. In some, his hair is over his face, adding some drama. The black-and-white pictures show Ranveer in a rare sober and serious avatar.

Ranveer has been regular with social media posts, though of late, the speed has reduced. On the occasion of the completion of 5 years of Dil Dhadakne Do, he had shared a picture of himself and written: “5 years of #DilDhadakneDo.”

Ranveer Singh’s latest pictures.
Ranveer Singh’s latest pictures.

Some time back, sharing a portrait of himself in the style of acclaimed painter Vincent Van Gogh by an artist named Swapnil M Pawar, Ranveer had written: “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed.Vincent Van Gogh @swapnilmpawar.”

Back in March, when the lockdown had just about come into force, the actor had shared a picture of himself in major dreadlocks and had written: “Me coming out of quarantine.”

Also read: Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Munna Bhai actor Surendra Rajan, who says he’s run out of most of his money

Ranveer has been quarantining in Mumbai home with wife Deepika Padukone. While he hasn’t spoken much, Deepika had described their time together during lockdown. Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand in a chat, she had said how Ranveer had a huge capacity for sleep and could do so for 20 hours a day. “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Deepika, of course, needs to constantly keep doing something, a fact that Ranveer finds irritating and had even complained on their family WhatsApp group. Speaking to film journalist Anupama Chopra, Deepika had said in a lockdown interview, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
LIVE: Lower Covid-19 death rates in Russia raise concern
LIVE: Lower Covid-19 death rates in Russia raise concern
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In