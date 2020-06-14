Ranveer Singh’s latest shirtless pictures set the temperatures soaring, see them here

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh on Sunday shared a bunch of shirtless pictures of himself on Instagram. Looks like it was a post-workout photoshoot.

A collection of four pictures show closeup shots of the actor with his chiselled frame clearly visible. In some, his hair is over his face, adding some drama. The black-and-white pictures show Ranveer in a rare sober and serious avatar.

Ranveer has been regular with social media posts, though of late, the speed has reduced. On the occasion of the completion of 5 years of Dil Dhadakne Do, he had shared a picture of himself and written: “5 years of #DilDhadakneDo.”

Some time back, sharing a portrait of himself in the style of acclaimed painter Vincent Van Gogh by an artist named Swapnil M Pawar, Ranveer had written: “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed.Vincent Van Gogh @swapnilmpawar.”

Back in March, when the lockdown had just about come into force, the actor had shared a picture of himself in major dreadlocks and had written: “Me coming out of quarantine.”

Ranveer has been quarantining in Mumbai home with wife Deepika Padukone. While he hasn’t spoken much, Deepika had described their time together during lockdown. Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand in a chat, she had said how Ranveer had a huge capacity for sleep and could do so for 20 hours a day. “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Deepika, of course, needs to constantly keep doing something, a fact that Ranveer finds irritating and had even complained on their family WhatsApp group. Speaking to film journalist Anupama Chopra, Deepika had said in a lockdown interview, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group.”

