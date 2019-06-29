Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 makers plan to make film on ICC World Cup 2019, if India wins

Even as they shoot Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 in London, producers of the film based around India’s victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup have announced they would like to make another film on the ongoing World Cup, if India wins. Madhu Mantena, co-producer of upcoming Bollywood film 83, has said if India wins the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, they would like to make another movie on the victory.

The shoot of the film 83, directed by Kabir Khan, is on in full swing in England. Mantena said in a statement: “We are making the film (‘‘83’) to mark the iconic 1983 victory. After ‘‘83, if India wins the World Cup this year in 2019, we would like to make a film on the win.”

According to a source close to the production, “The talks for the movie have already begun. Madhu is super excited to get the movie going. He has started further talks on this new project as well.”

83, which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment. It is being co-produced by Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April, 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

