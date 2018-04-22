Ranveer Singh wraps up Gully Boy shoot with so many group photos, rap videos
Ranveer Singh has wrapped up shoot for Gully Boy and marked the last day with a big party with his crew.bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2018 15:57 IST
The shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Gully Boy has concluded. Alia Bhatt on Sunday night took to her Instagram Stories to share that she would miss the film’s set.
“And it’s a film wrap for Gully Boy! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and all the best people! Love you all... Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon,” Alia wrote.
Jungli Sher 💥 #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/Xezciia9U4— Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 21, 2018
She later shared a photograph of herself sporting a black t-shirt which had ‘Gully Boy’ written on it.
“Gully Boy film wrap,” she captioned the image.
Superstar 💥 Ranveer Singh #GullyBoy 💕 pic.twitter.com/9ndHFhSKkh— Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 21, 2018
Look it's Bae 💕 #GullyBoy 💥 pic.twitter.com/6w36XAneYY— Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 21, 2018
Ranveer Singh rapping! 💥❣️— Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 21, 2018
We're going to have to wait for TEN more months to meet this #GullyBoy 😫 pic.twitter.com/O0LgdiHySH
King of the Jungle and Leader of the Ship ❣️#GullyBoy 💥 pic.twitter.com/Jbb8fkWJXc— Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 21, 2018
The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
