Ranveer Singh wraps up Gully Boy shoot with so many group photos, rap videos

The shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Gully Boy has concluded. Alia Bhatt on Sunday night took to her Instagram Stories to share that she would miss the film’s set.

“And it’s a film wrap for Gully Boy! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and all the best people! Love you all... Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon,” Alia wrote.

FAM 🎤 #itsawrap #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:38am PDT

She later shared a photograph of herself sporting a black t-shirt which had ‘Gully Boy’ written on it.

“Gully Boy film wrap,” she captioned the image.

Ranveer Singh rapping! 💥❣️



We're going to have to wait for TEN more months to meet this #GullyBoy 😫 pic.twitter.com/O0LgdiHySH — Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 21, 2018

King of the Jungle and Leader of the Ship ❣️#GullyBoy 💥 pic.twitter.com/Jbb8fkWJXc — Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 21, 2018

The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more