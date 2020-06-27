e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Harshvardhan Rane: Celebs go Atmanirbhar, ditch China-made products

Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Harshvardhan Rane: Celebs go Atmanirbhar, ditch China-made products

The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission seems to have motivated many celebrities to alter their choices and opt for India-made products.

bollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:53 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Raveena Tandon has listed the advantages of going local.
Actor Raveena Tandon has listed the advantages of going local.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan seems to have found resonance with a lot of celebrities, who’re now starting to alter their lifestyles and trying to be as self-reliant on India-made products as possible. This also means that a lot of them would be giving China-made products a miss, also owing to the growing tensions between the two countries and the cries for boycotting Chinese products.

Sharing her view, actor Raveena Tandon recently shared how she is adopting the same in her day-to-day life. 

“Buying mostly made in India products from quite some time, always easier to get repaired and serviced locally. Slowly gonna give up with other Chinese products and apps. But we need to get better quality apps to compete or they will always have monopoly,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Harshwardhan Rane has taken it a notch higher. The actor shared, how, while he was looking out for rigs for his racing wheel, he could see that all the options available online were from Chinese companies. So the actor went all Aatmanirbhar by customizing it with India-made products.

“Needed a rig for my racing wheel, noticed that only chinese rigs were available online, so did a #atmanirbhar with aluminium rectangular tubes from the local hardware store! Made in my house so #madeinindia #vocalforlocal. Basically a #carpenter,” he wrote on social media. 

Joining the growing cry for self-reliance and slowly phasing out China-made products is Arshad Warsi. The actor tweeted how he is “consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too.”

Beyond real life, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is making its way to celluloid as well. An upcoming film titled Waah Zindagi, starring Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz, details the struggles of a man who aims to redeem his past, which in turn leads him on a journey to manufacture goods in India, even as he faces stiff competition from Chinese products.

