Raveena Tandon attends her driver’s wedding with daughter Rasha, husband Anil Thadani. See pics

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:02 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon recently attended the wedding ceremony of her driver along with her entire family. Raveena was spotted at the wedding venue with husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha.

The actor wore a beige embroidered anarkali suit for the wedding. Her daughter was spotted in a mint green lehenga at the venue.

Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha and husband Anil Thadani attend their driver’s wedding in Mumbai on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

During the day, Raveena had shared a few pictures of herself in a red sari. She had captioned the pictures, “A Day at work. Love the pampering.” She can be seen getting ready for a shoot.

Raveena was recently seen as one of the judges on dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The show concluded last month with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary taking home the winner’s trophy.

The actor became a grandmother for the second time in September as her adopted daughter Chhaya gave birth to her second child. She had shared pictures from her residence where the entire family is seen welcoming the young one with puja and rituals. In one of the images, Chhaya is seen carrying the baby while in another, Chhaya and her son perform aarti.

She had shared on Instagram with the caption, “Thanking the pantheon almighty . The baby comes home .” She had also hosted a baby shower for Chhaya.

Raveena has two children with Anil - Rasha and Ranbir, and two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya. They are the daughters of her cousin who had died and she brought them home after she realised that the guardian was not treating them well. Later, she officially adopted them.

According to a report in TimesNow.com, Raveena recently appeared on a chat show Live Love Laugh. She revealed how Shah Rukh Khan believes she is ’the best-scented heroine’. She said, “Every time we are together, socially or somewhere he tells Anil, you have the best-scented heroine as your wife. He says ‘every time when I used to work with her, I’d usually come close and take a sniff of her scent’.”

