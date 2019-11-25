e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Raveena Tandon attends her driver’s wedding with daughter Rasha, husband Anil Thadani. See pics

Raveena Tandon, along with her husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha, attended the wedding of her driver in Mumbai on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Raveena Tandon with daughter and husband at her driver’s wedding in Mumbai.
Raveena Tandon with daughter and husband at her driver’s wedding in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Raveena Tandon recently attended the wedding ceremony of her driver along with her entire family. Raveena was spotted at the wedding venue with husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha.

The actor wore a beige embroidered anarkali suit for the wedding. Her daughter was spotted in a mint green lehenga at the venue.

Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha and husband Anil Thadani attend their driver’s wedding in Mumbai on Sunday.
Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha and husband Anil Thadani attend their driver’s wedding in Mumbai on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

During the day, Raveena had shared a few pictures of herself in a red sari. She had captioned the pictures, “A Day at work. Love the pampering.” She can be seen getting ready for a shoot.

 

Raveena was recently seen as one of the judges on dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The show concluded last month with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary taking home the winner’s trophy.

The actor became a grandmother for the second time in September as her adopted daughter Chhaya gave birth to her second child. She had shared pictures from her residence where the entire family is seen welcoming the young one with puja and rituals. In one of the images, Chhaya is seen carrying the baby while in another, Chhaya and her son perform aarti.

She had shared on Instagram with the caption, “Thanking the pantheon almighty . The baby comes home .” She had also hosted a baby shower for Chhaya.

Also read: Anushka Sharma welcomes Virat Kohli with a big hug after Test win, Alia Bhatt accompanies an injured Ranbir Kapoor. See pics

Raveena has two children with Anil - Rasha and Ranbir, and two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya. They are the daughters of her cousin who had died and she brought them home after she realised that the guardian was not treating them well. Later, she officially adopted them.

According to a report in TimesNow.com, Raveena recently appeared on a chat show Live Love Laugh. She revealed how Shah Rukh Khan believes she is ’the best-scented heroine’. She said, “Every time we are together, socially or somewhere he tells Anil, you have the best-scented heroine as your wife. He says ‘every time when I used to work with her, I’d usually come close and take a sniff of her scent’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs
In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News