Raveena Tandon experiments with new hairstyle as she waits for flight to take off, Farah Khan says ‘only you can do this’. Watch

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:17 IST

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is quite a diva and her latest Instagram video is proof - even as she waited for her flight to take off, the actor shot a video with her stylist making braids, trying a new hairstyle. Raveena’s flight was apparently delayed because the captain was late.

Raveena is cool as she poses for the video while getting her braids done and she also suggests fellow passengers to chill. Sharing the video she wrote, “Heading for a shoot.Waiting to take off. . All on board except the captain ! while some other passengers are getting annoyed and giving the crew a hard time @shurabhavinofficial and I doing some “timepass “ and experimenting with hairstyles. Sometimes chalta hai@yaar . Chill maarne ka.” Filmmaker-choreograoher Farah Khan was quick to respond with, “Only U can do this.”

Raveena is currently working on KGF: Chapter 2 that will also feature Sanjay Dutt and is set to release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Raveena’s role in the film is that of Ramika Sen, a character rumoured to be modelled on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.

Talking about the change in roles for women, Raveena had recently said on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, “There was this trend, I think. There was this whole culture thing of if a heroine gets married, she becomes a ‘bhabhi figure’. She ceases to be the male fantasy. But now, I feel that trend has changed. Even our audiences accept that this is just another job. This is work for us. I think that is a good thing which has come about.”

