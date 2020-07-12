Rekha’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, actor tells BMC she’ll get her own test done

bollywood

Veteran star Rekha’s security guard tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved him to the Bandra jumbo facility soon after and also conducted tests of all the other staff members employed at her bungalow. All staff members of her neighbour and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s bungalow have also been tested for Covid-19.

While Rekha’s bungalow has not been sealed, the portion of the compound which housed the staff has been sealed.

A civic official, who did not wish to be named, said Rekha did not want BMC to test her. She informed the body that she will get a test done on her own and submit the report to them.

Earlier, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor’s staff members had also tested positive for Covid-19 during the lockdown. The two families had undergone tests for novel coronavirus but were found negative.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The senior actor was admitted to the Nanavati hospital for treatment.

He himself took to Twitter to ask all those who came in his vicinity in the late 10 days to get themselves tested as well. He tweeted late Saturday, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

The 77-year-old actor has been associated with different campaigns and has also been raising awareness about coronavirus for a long time. He also featured in a short film titled Family which encourages viewers to not step out of their homes unnecessarily amid coronavirus pandemic.

Abhishek also took to Twitter to inform his fans about the same. He tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

