Rekha avoids posing near Amitabh Bachchan’s photo at Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch, calls it ‘danger zone’. Watch

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:14 IST

Rekha left everyone in splits with her hilarious response as she unwittingly walked to where a framed photo of Amitabh Bachchan was, at the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar on Monday.

In a video that is going viral online, Rekha sashays along with Dabboo’s daughter at the venue but takes a swift U-turn as she approaches Amitabh’s picture. “Yahaan danger zone hai (This is a danger zone),” she quips, cracking the paparazzi up. The clip is being widely shared on social media by fan clubs.

Last year as well, Rekha avoided posing near Amitabh’s picture. She was busy posing away for the shutterbugs when she realised she was standing in front of Amitabh’s portrait. The discovery led to her swiftly running away from the spot, leaving the photographers in splits.

Rekha has earlier gone on record to say that she fell in love with Amitabh, despite the fact that he was married to Jaya Bachchan. In 2004, on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, she revealed that she “never met anyone like him” before and was instantly drawn to him.

“How can so many good qualities be bestowed on one human being? Not fair… I’m not a fool, I’m intelligent or so I’d like to believe. When I see a good thing, I can recognise it,” she said.

She added, “I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can’t help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out?”

However, Rekha claimed that there was never any relationship with Amitabh. “You want to know the truth? This is headlines, okay? There was never a personal connection with him. That’s the truth. Never ever,” she said on the show.

Amitabh, meanwhile, has never commented on the link-up rumours with Rekha. The two have worked together in a number of films back in the day, including Do Anjaane, Mr Natwarlal, Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar and Silsila.

