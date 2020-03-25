Relief funds for daily wage workers in film, TV industry face roadblock amid complete lockdown: report

bollywood

Mar 25, 2020

The government’s complete lockdown in the face of coronavirus pandemic has affected an initiative to provide relief funds to daily wage workers in the film and TV industry. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Film and Television Producers’ Guild of India had set up a fund to provide financial relief too the workers after shootings were stalled.

However, the complete lockdown is likely to affect the initiative as not all daily wage workers have bank accounts. A Mid-Day report quoted Manish Goswami, vice president, Producers’ Guild as saying, “Not every daily wage worker has a bank account, so they would have to come and collect the money. At this point, an assembly of four to five people is not allowed, so we can neither gather [those in need] nor conduct meetings.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India had said in a statement on earlier this month: “In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time.”

Explaining how those affected will be identified and helped, CEO of Film and Television Producers’ Guild of India Kulmeet had earlier told the tabloid, “Hypothetically, let’s say Bhansali had a 60-day schedule, and the unit could work for only 15 days (before the shutdown). So, they will be compensated for the remaining 45 days of work because we don’t want people to feel the loss of livelihood. (Even though the shutdown is till March 31), we are preparing for an eventuality that could last anywhere between 15 to 60 days.”

