Rhea Chakraborty makes relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput Insta-official on his birthday. See pics

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:31 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a very special birthday wish for actor and her thus-far rumoured boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. With her latest post, she is appeared to have made their relationship Insta-offical.

Rhea shared two pictures from their recent secret holiday to wish Sushant. In one photo, they are seen sitting on a bench with bright green grass and tall trees behind them. Rhea has her arm around Sushant’s neck while he is seen looking at her face. The second picture shows them on a boat in front of a cave. In this picture, he is seen leaning on her while she wraps him in her arms.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful supermassive black hole that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality,” she captioned the post. Sushant replied, “Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr.”

Sushant had also recently shared a picture of Rhea on Instagram, calling her ‘my jalebi’. Rumours about their relationship began in May last year. However, they never confirmed the reports but their frequent dates and holidays seem to hint that they are a couple.

Sushant was in a long relationship with Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande for many years. They started dating when they worked together on TV soap Pavitra Rishta. They broke up in 2016.

When asked in an interview if he was seeing someone, Sushant recently said, “I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything.”

He also said he needs to ask “that somebody” if he can talk about it: “If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it.”

Sushant was last seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Netflix’s Drive, while Rhea was seen in the romantic drama Jalebi, which released in 2018.

