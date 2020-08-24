e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it does its spadework: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it does its spadework: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer has said CBI will start grilling Rhea Chakraborty only when they are done examining everybody else.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty is yet to questioned by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Rhea Chakraborty is yet to questioned by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
         

The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Vikas Singh has confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He also said the Jalebi actor may be arrested if she “does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers”.

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh have said, “Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the CBI after it has done its spadework. They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly then only they will start grilling Rhea.”

 

He added, “Once they (CBI) start grilling Rhea & if she does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers, then the possibility of her arrest will also rise. I’m quite hopeful that probe is going in the right direction.”

Amid speculations of Rhea being summoned by the CBI on Monday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency.”

The Enforcement Directorate had already questioned Chakraborty twice -- on Augut 9 and 10 -- and 56 persons’ statements and other relevant evidence have been collected.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case based on the FIR by actor’s father. In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Rajput’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to “accounts that had no link with him”.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal shares unseen videos of actor at sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s wedding. Watch

On Saturday too, the teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police visited the residence of Rajput as a part of the investigation in the case related to his death. Both Neeraj (Sushant’s cook) and Siddharth Pithani were grilled by the agency in connection with the case.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the agency to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president; a panel to help her in day-to-day functioning
LIVE: CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president; a panel to help her in day-to-day functioning
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In