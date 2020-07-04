e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha: I’m a migrant too; just because I’m in a better position doesn’t mean I can’t ask questions

Actor Richa Chadha says there have been times when her views have been wrongly politicised. She feels it’s good that “world over people are questioning systems” which is starting discussions that can bring about a change in the long run.

bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:03 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Richa Chadha, who’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Madam Chief Minister, is looking forward to the release of Inside Edge 3.
Richa Chadha believes one needs both strength and humour to beat the pandemic. While she’s extremely vocal about issues such as racism or plights of migrant workers, the actor also creates fun on her social media with her ‘online news service’ and puppet show with her favourite Einstein toy.

Ask is it’s a conscious effort to maintain this balance, she says, “I haven’t analysed it that way. My timelines define me. Whatever I feel for or enjoy, I share that. It’s wonderful if I’m being able to put across certain things. We need both serious and fun interactions right now.”

The 33-year-old says the crisis has wrecked much havoc in our life and we need to be prepared for there’s more to come.

“So many offices, small businesses, studios have shut. People are going out of work. We saw people dying due to hunger. We all must figure out a survival plan for this year at least. I don’t know after all the trouble these migrants faced, if they’d come back to work. If they don’t, how would these factories survive,” she asks.

 

Known for her straightforward opinions, Chadha feels in last few years the narrative that’s being followed in judging people has become weird.

She explains, “Things I say are often politicised without understanding the real intention. Yes, I want to know about the condition of our health system, economy etc because all these would affect my loved ones too. I’m also a migrant. Since I’m in a better position than many others doesn’t mean I can’t ask questions.”

Lauding everyone, including people in power, helping each other, she says it’s good that “world over people are questioning systems” which is starting discussions that can bring a change.

 

Talking of the present situation with Unlock 2.0 underway, Chadha is irked how some people are taking things so lightly.

“I also feel like stepping out for a run by the beach or a walk, but I can’t. Every time I go out for grocery shopping, I do tell people to stand apart, wear masks. Forgetting such things in current times can be lethal,” she warns.

With relaxations in domestic travel, is she planning to visit her parents in Delhi anytime soon? “I would love to but not sure how and when, because I see too many people travelling right now and the kind of reports that we read aren’t often encouraging. Also, what if I’m an asymptomatic carrier? Can’t take any risk with my parents’ health,” she ends.

