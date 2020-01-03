Richa Chadha says working with the same banner doesn’t mean an actor belongs to a camp

bollywood

One is bound to think that every actor aspires to work with big banners or be associated with the ‘camps’ in showbiz, but it’s not the case with actor Richa Chadha. She likes working with multiple directors and actors, and on diverse roles and subjects. “I don’t know why they’re called camps. It sounds like a group of powerful people,” the

33-year-old says.

The actor conjectures that camps in Bollywood are merely a bunch of people hanging out together or working with the same production house again and again. “That doesn’t mean they’re a part of some camp,” she clarifies, adding, “I’ve worked with Pooja Bhatt on Cabaret (2019) but I never felt like being a part of any camp. I always felt that she was looking for new people, and welcoming and mentoring them.”

Most actors are pretty active on social media these days and post numerous pictures with their industry friends. Richa, however, says she deliberately refrains from doing that. “When actors post pictures with a certain group more frequently, people perceive us to be a part of the camp. And this also influences other actors to be a part of it. Such an ecosystem is created by us only, and it exists because of all of us,” she explains.

Nevertheless, Richa says it is healthy for people to share a good camaraderie in the industry. Talking about the competition between the camps and the production houses, the actor says, “If anyone has a problem with their film clashing with another big one, the filmmakers should amicably agree to move their dates so that their films enjoy a good run at the box office.”

All in all, she is glad that Bollywood is “nice and mature” at least in terms of interpersonal relationships. “People reaching out to each other, helping in projects, visiting each other in sickness… we do get to see all this in the industry, but I’d like to see more of it,” she concludes.

