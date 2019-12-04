Rishi Kapoor is unimpressed by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, calls it ‘Painfully slow and boring’

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor was unimpressed by Martin Scorsese’s sprawling mob drama The Irishman. Taking to Twitter, Rishi wrote that the film was ‘a major letdown’.

He called the 209 minute film, “Painfully slow and boring.” The Irishman was released to universal acclaim on Netflix on November 27. It was named the year’s best film by the National Board of Review, it has been nominated for six Satellite Awards, and is considered a frontrunner for the upcoming Oscars. The film has a 96% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with praise going to the performances of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and to Scorsese’s direction.

IRISHMAN. Painfully slow and boring. What a let down! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 3, 2019

The Irishman has been produced on a $159 million budget, owing to its state-of-the-art visual effects, which were used to digitally de-age the central trio. Rishi, meanwhile, has also appeared in a Netflix original film; last year’s Rajma Chawal. The film doesn’t have enough reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to generate a score.

Rishi’s last release was Jhootha Kahin Ka, which failed to make any sort of mark at the box office. He will next be seen opposite Emraan Hashmi in the thriller The Body. He spent almost a year in New York City, where he was undergoing cancer treatment, before returning to Mumbai a few months ago. In NYC, Rishi was visited by fellow actor Anupam Kher, a personal friend and admirer of De Niro. Kher hasn’t reacted to Rishi’s criticism of The Irishman yet.

Several others, however, did react to his tweet. “I think quite the opposite. It is a masterwork without any doubt. A brilliant film, may be little long but time just passes. What a treat,” one person wrote. “Sir ne Roy movie dekh li shyad,” wrote another, making a reference to a film starring Rishi’s son, Ranbir Kapoor.

