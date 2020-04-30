e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rishi Kapoor will always be my favourite hero, says Chunky Panday

Rishi Kapoor will always be my favourite hero, says Chunky Panday

The actor says watching Kapoor’s powerful portrayal of Rauf Lala in Agneepath (2012) inspired him to experiment with negative roles in films such as Begum Jaan (2017) and Saaho (2019)

bollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:56 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Chunky Panday shared screen with Rishi Kapoor in Housefull 2 (2012)
Actor Chunky Panday shared screen with Rishi Kapoor in Housefull 2 (2012)
         

Actor Chunky Panday reveals that he had been binge-watching actor Rishi Kapoor’s old films the past ten days or so and was amazed by the diversity he brought in his acting. But he says never in his wildest dream had he ever imagined that he would be talking about him in the past tense today.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss. I’ve known him since I was 10 and I remember watching his superhit movie Bobby (1973) and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977). I’ve grown up watching his movies and he was my favourite hero. Now that he is gone, he’ll always be remembered and cherished as my favourite hero,” Panday, 57, shares.

Sharing screen space with him was a sheer delight for Panday but he says that receiving a compliment for the performance was no less than an award. “Our first film together was Kasak (1992) and then Housefull 2 (2012). While working with him, I learnt what effortless acting was all about and I loved his sense of humour. He would always make tongue-in-cheek statements. I remember, one day he called me and said that I was a good actor. I was thrilled and this coming from Rishi Kapoor was indeed more than getting any award,” he says.

Rishi Kapoor with Housefull 2 cast Riteish Deshmukh(left), Chunky Panday (centre) and director Sajid Khan
Rishi Kapoor with Housefull 2 cast Riteish Deshmukh(left), Chunky Panday (centre) and director Sajid Khan

The actor recalls that after watching his power-packed performance as Rauf Lala in Agneepath (2012), he was so inspired that he decided to experiment with negative roles in his films Begum Jaan (2017) and Saaho (2019). “Because of him, I delved into negative roles. It was purely inspired by Chintuji. What he could do, I don’t think anyone else could. He brought his own uniqueness, whether it was in Agneepath or Kapoor and Sons (2016),” Panday says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news