Home / Bollywood / Rohit Shetty welcomes Bad Boys For Life’s ‘videsi cops’ to India. Watch video

Rohit Shetty welcomes Bad Boys For Life’s ‘videsi cops’ to India. Watch video

Rohit Shetty has shared a video in association with upcoming Hollywood film Bad Boys For Life.

bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:51 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Rohit Shetty is bringing Bad Boys For Life to India.
Rohit Shetty is bringing Bad Boys For Life to India.
         

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has created Bollywood’s ‘cop universe’ with Singham, Simmba and the upcoming Sooryavanshi, has used his ‘desi’ style to welcome Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in ‘videsi police’ avatar through the upcoming film Bad Boys For Life.

On Friday, Rohit shared a video in which he is seen introducing the Hollywood film, which also shows glimpses of his upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi.

“Proud to be associated with Bad Boys For Life in India. Releasing 31st January 2020,” he wrote while sharing the video on his social media accounts. In the video, the three heroes of his cop universe -- Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn -- are seen as “desi cops”. The three actors, in their respective franchises, play Veer Sooryavanshi, Sangram Bhalerao and Bajirao Singham.

 

It’s the same scene which he unveiled as a teaser for his much-anticipated Sooryavanshi. The video has gone viral on the social media.

Akshay also tweeted: “Desi police is coming on March 27 with lots of action, till then meet the videsi police. Bad Boys For Life this January 31st at a theatre near you.” Ranveer described the promo clip as “bawaal”.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D movie review: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film has thinner plot than a dance reality show

The third part of the franchise Bad Boys for Life will release in India on January 31. The buddy cop movie series began in 1995. Bad Boys for Life revolves around a modern, highly specialised police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India.


