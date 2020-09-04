Ronit Ashra on his mimicry of Kokilaben rap going viral: Used face paints for makeup, my mom’s sari for costume and rakhis for jewellery, to look the parts

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:59 IST

Ronit Ashra’s version of Yashraj Mukhate’s Kokilaben rap song went viral much like the original. The 16-year-old, dressed as Kokilaben, Gopiben and Rashiben, trying to imitate the characters, cracked up everyone. Many celebrities, even Mukhate, showered praises on the teenage internet sensation. His video has crossed over four million views and nine lakh likes on Instagram.

“Yashraj bhaiya and Ashish (Chanchlani; comedian) bhaiya said nice things. Many actors liked it. Never thought this video would get so popular. I’m super happy,” says the class 12 student, as he goes on to decode the efforts behind the making the video.

“I wrapped my mother sari to dress up as Kokilaben and for the other two characters, I used dupattas. The jewellery I used are chain and rakhis. The kajal and bindi are face paints,” shares Ashra adding that each time something excites him, the first step is to find out the clothes available in his wardrobe.

Ashra started creating online content three years on now banned Chinese app TikTok. And it’s of late that his near-perfect imitation of actors such as Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and others has caught everyone’s attention. His videos were doing well on Tiktok, the first one that got viral after the app ban was Ananya talking about his father Chunky Panday’s film Housefull 4.

With no formal training in acting, he has learnt everything by himself. “Many people actually use their voice so I wanted to do it differently and focused on just expressions. The idea is to make people laugh and not disrespect anyone,” says the Delhi boy, adding his parents and elder brother encouraged him.

Ashra, a commerce student, is preparing for his board exams, and devotes two to four hours to create online content.

“I share a video after a gap of one or two days. The moment I take more time, people start requesting to put content. I also want to continue but don’t want to go overboard. I’ve got offers to create content (for other platforms) but I’m not trying to earn money now. Next, I want to do vines, use my voice and create my own characters too,” says a self-confessed fan of Chanchlani and Jamie Lever.

