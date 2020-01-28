Saif Ali Khan admits he may have been irresponsible in his 20s, but was never an absentee father

Actor Saif Ali Khan has admitted that he may have been irresponsible in his 20s, but he was never an absentee father to his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim were born in 1995 and 2001, respectively.

In his next film, Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif plays a womanising man in his 40s, who suddenly comes face to face with a teenage daughter he never knew he had. “I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I’ve always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids. I have never felt like an absentee father,” Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Asked about the difference between raising Sara and Ibrahim, and his youngest son Taimur, Saif said, “The difference, I suppose, is that I’m a little more patient now, whereas when Sara and Ibrahim were young, I was trying to build my career.” He added, “Since I didn’t really know what I wanted, I was a bit more selfish when it came to giving them more time.”

He continued, “I’m still a bit selfish with my time, but I’m more patient than I was.” While Sara and Ibrahim were born to his ex-wife Amrita Singh, Taimur was born in 2016, to Saif’s wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif spoke about his divorce in an interview to Pinkvilla and called it ‘the worst thing in the world’. He said, “That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that... I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes... You feel bad but it is a strange thing...”

Saif most recently appeared in the period epic, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has become his biggest hit. The film has made close to Rs 230 crore in India, and is expected to hit the Rs 250 crore mark soon. Saif confirmed that he is currently working on four films, officially -- Bunty Aur Babli 2, with Rani Mukerji; Lafdebaaz with Farhan Akhtar; a remake of Vikram Vedha with Aamir Khan; and his passion project Bhoot Police.

