Saif Ali Khan gives his very patient son Taimur a haircut during lockdown, Kareena Kapoor shares pic

Updated: May 02, 2020 18:29 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared an adorable photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur from the lockdown. The photo shows Saif giving Taimur a haircut while the little one sits patiently though it.

“Haircut anyone?,” Kareena captioned the post. Saif is seen in his usual short white kurta and pyjama combo, with a pair of scissors in his hand. Near his legs, Taimur sits with hair wet, ready to get a makeover.

Kareena’s fans once again showered the dad-son duo with love and compliments. “So cute client and hunk barber,” wrote one fan. Others asked Kareena about fixing an appointment. “Yeah I was about to but I Trimmed yesterday,” wrote one. “Ya i want it,” wrote another fan.

Many celebrities, like their fans, are giving each other haircuts amid the lockdown. Last month, Anushka Sharma shared a video of herself giving a hair cut to her husband Virat Kohli. Even Rajkummar Rao gave a haircut to his girlfriend Patralekhaa. “Jahaan chah, wahaan raah (Where there is a will, there is a way),” she captioned her post.

This week has been particularly tough for Kareena and her family, who lost her uncle and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to cancer on Thursday. Kareena and Saif attended the funeral and gave support to Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor. She later took to Instagram to share pictures of Rishi with her father Randhir .

Saif and Kareena will be a part of the I For India at-home concert organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar for coronavirus relief. Other participants include Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Will Smith, Mick Jagger, Jonas Brothers and others.

