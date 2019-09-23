Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur return to Mumbai in style. See new pics here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:20 IST

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted returning to Mumbai on Monday, with their son, Taimur Ali Khan. The family had spent the weekend at Saif’s ancestral property in the village of Pataudi, in Haryana, where they celebrated Kareena’s 39th birthday.

Saif was pictured in a lilac kurta, while Kareena wore a pale green salwar suit. Taimur, meanwhile, was wearing a T-shirt and jeans as he walked in between his parents, holding his father’s hand. Both Saif and Kareena were also wearing dark glasses as they were greeted by photographers at the airport.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Over the weekend, the family got into various adventures, beginning with getting lost in Pataudi. Saif had to ask for directions from a few locals, who took the opportunity to take selfies with the actor. Pictures from Kareena’s birthday celebrations, which saw her sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan in attendance, were also shared online. Karisma shared a couple of pictures from the party, which show Kareena kissing Saif, and cutting her birthday cake.

Kareena and Saif recently returned from an extended stay in England, where he was shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman and she was filming Angrezi Medium, with Irrfan Khan. During the London stint, Kareena made frequent round trips to Mumbai, where she performed her duties as a judge on the reality show Dance India Dance.

