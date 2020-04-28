Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim copies Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal in this iconic scene from Hera Pheri. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 11:12 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan too has aspirations to be an actor. A new video has now surfaced online which only proves the point.

In the video, Ibrahim not only copies Akshay Kumar but also Paresh Rawal from the hit Priyadarshan film, Hera Pheri. He voices both Raju (played by Akshay Kumar) and Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal) where he speaks about ‘Babu bhaiya ka style’.

The star kid has been spending time in self-isolation with his older sister Sara Ali Khan and mother actor Amrita Singh. Sara has, in fact, on several occasions shared videos of the siblings various fun games.

A couple of days back, another video had surfaced online where he was seen enacting a Haryanvi man. Doing a double role, the video shows as follows - one guy (Ibrahim in a white shirt) is asked by another man (Ibrahim in a sleeveless hoodie, sunglasses) why the former is worried; the white shirt guy says he is looking for his wife who is missing. The other man, replying, says that he too has lost his wife. The man in the hoodie asks the Haryanvi man about what his wife looks like, and the latter replies that she is beautiful. At the end, the man in the hoodie says, “Forget about mine, let’s look for your wife then.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan refused Hungama 2, says Priyadarshan: ‘Maybe they think I’m outdated, don’t like to beg actors’

Ibrahim like so many in his family wants to be an actor too. This was revealed by Saif in an interview to Hindustan Times when he said that he believed Ibrahim was keen on joining films. “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Ibrahim’s grand mother is Sharmila Tagore, famous for her work in Bengali and Hindi films. His parents - Saif and Amrita are popular actors, while his aunt Soha Ali Khan also did a stint in films. His older sister Sara is among the most promising stars in Bollywood today.

Follow @htshowbiz for more